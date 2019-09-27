PLYMOUTH – An Elkhart man that Indiana State Police arrested following a police pursuit in Mishawaka was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Tuesday on allegations he dealt methamphetamine locally.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kevin R. Weber Jr., 51, in August with dealing meth, possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder previously said Deputy Blake Bennett pulled over a vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the area of U.S. 31 and 19th Road outside Argos.
Inside the vehicle were 24-year-old Kelcey C. Fleming of Mishawaka, Thomas B. Willis, 51, of Delphi, and Weber, Snyder said in a news release.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered about two ounces of meth, syringes, multiple small plastic baggies, a scale, an undisclosed amount of marijuana and about $1,700 “suspected to be from the sale of drugs,” according to Snyder’s release.
Fleming was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe. The prosecutor’s office charged her with dealing meth and possession of meth. She has since been arraigned on the charges.
Willis was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth and possessing meth. Prosecutors charged him with dealing meth and unlawful possession of a syringe. He has also since been arraigned on his charges.
Weber complained of chest pains at the scene, according to court papers, and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. He was later transferred to St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka.
Weber had been driving the Dodge pickup Bennett pulled over. Fleming was in the middle and Willis was the outside passenger.
Weber was arrested Friday afternoon following a high-speed chase and crash in St. Joseph County.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, Bremen Post spokesperson, previously said troopers and Mishawaka Police Department officers tried pulling over Weber at about 2 p.m.
According to a news release:
Officers knew Weber had an outstanding arrest warrant for dealing meth in Marshall County.
When troopers and officers turned on their emergency lights, Weber fled in the 1997 Honda Civic he was driving westbound on Lincolnway in Mishawaka.
When Weber reached Ironwood Road, he tried turning northbound, but struck the right rear tire of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
While the pickup was only marginally damaged, Weber complained of pain and was taken to Memorial Hospital.
Officers discovered 292 grams of suspected meth in Weber’s car, as well as 30 grams of heroin, 31 grams of marijuana and scheduled IV prescription drugs.
Bohner said Weber was released from Memorial Hospital on Saturday and booked into the Marshall County Jail.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet filed charges against Weber for his alleged meth and other drug possession in that county.
It wasn’t immediately known when he will make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I.