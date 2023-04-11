GOSHEN—The prevalence of dementia across the United States is staggering. Despite the severity of the brain health crisis, there are steps which can be taken to better the lives of those who are currently facing, or will potentially face in their future, a dementia diagnosis. Education and awareness of the disease is key. Thus, the focus of this program is to understand dementia, the warning signs, benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to better overall brain health.

Tags

Recommended for you