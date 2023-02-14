On February 10 around 9:54 p.m., the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 53000 block of State Road 13, Middlebury, IN 46540 regarding a report of a runaway juvenile. It was reported that Aleeya Cockburn, a 12-year-old female, had left her residence without permission earlier in the evening. Throughout the weekend, additional information was provided by the family leading the deputies to believe Cockburn was in extreme danger, resulting in the need for a silver alert to be issued.  

Tags

Recommended for you