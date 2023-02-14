On February 10 around 9:54 p.m., the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 53000 block of State Road 13, Middlebury, IN 46540 regarding a report of a runaway juvenile. It was reported that Aleeya Cockburn, a 12-year-old female, had left her residence without permission earlier in the evening. Throughout the weekend, additional information was provided by the family leading the deputies to believe Cockburn was in extreme danger, resulting in the need for a silver alert to be issued.
featured popular urgent
Elkhart County Sheriff’s detectives seek help in finding missing child: silver alert issued
- content provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
- Culver Elementary School presents STEAM Expo
- Penn overwhelms Pilgrims for win
- Wall Street slumps after inflation cools by less than hoped
- This Homemade Conspiracy wins
- Purdue Extension offering Milk alternative class
- Plymouth Parks approves no smoking policy
- Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as officials stay mum
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant Service issued on Davidson
- Elkhart County Sheriff’s detectives seek help in finding missing child: silver alert issued
- Accident Investigation
- Indiana Senator Mike Bohacek discusses Senate Bill 4
- White booked and charged on several counts
- The bell heads back to Argos
- Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
- Tickets on sale now for Dancing with the Stars 2023
- Pilgrims back in win column in a big way over Rochester
- Sheriff Hassel releases January 2023 Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.