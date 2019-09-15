GOSHEN — People far and wide gathered Sunday, September 8, to honor police officers, fire fighters and veterans — past, present and those who died in the line of duty — during the 21st Annual Riding to Remember Charity Ride.
Motorcyclists traveled 72 miles through Elkhart County — including the Nappanee and Wakarusa communities.
The ride included a memorial service held at the Goshen Police Department.
Each year cyclists join the event — paying to participate — with the goal of benefiting the Elkhart County public safety, veterans, the elderly, and even children’s charities.
In addition to fundraising, Riding To Remember is designed to inspire others to serve as police officers, firefighters, or in the military, by honoring those who currently serve — or have served.
One area couple who participated in the 2019 Riding to Remember was Juan and Ami Glassburn, from Goshen.
While neither are from the Wa-Nee Community, they do have friends in the local area, and enjoyed their ride through both Wakarusa and Nappanee.
This was the first year the Glassburns — who are avid cyclists — have participated.
“We just wanted to pay our respects and honor those who have fallen while protecting us,” said Ami Glassburn in describing the feelings of both she and her husband after hearing of the event.
Riding to Remember participants began and ended their journey at Hoosier Harley Davidson, Elkhart.
They arrived in Wakarusa during the mid-afternoon — both entering and exiting the community on CR 3.
Cyclists continued that route to US 6 before heading east and riding through the heart of Nappanee.
Each year the ride is led by police escorts and welcomed by citizens lining the streets in each community along the route.
Nappanee and Wakarusa welcome riders with American flags billowing from atop each fire department’s ladder trucks.