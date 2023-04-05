GOSHEN—Join Elkhart County Extension for a free educational program about healthy breakfasts presented by Brittney Schori, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Whitley County. This program is being offered Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (both in-person) at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office. During this workshop, Schori will delve into the research about the importance of breakfast and how to start the day healthily.
Elkhart County Extension to offer educational program: ‘Build Your Breakfast'
