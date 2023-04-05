GOSHEN—Join Elkhart County Extension for a free educational program about healthy breakfasts presented by Brittney Schori, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Whitley County. This program is being offered Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (both in-person) at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office. During this workshop, Schori will delve into the research about the importance of breakfast and how to start the day healthily. 

