Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. “A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning evidence-based fall prevention program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
Elkhart Co. Purdue Extension offers “Matter of Balance” educational series
