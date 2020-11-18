breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
Elevated risk for fire danger for 11/18 and 11/19
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding an elevated risk for Fire Danger today and Thursday.
THREAT: Relative humidity values will drop to 30 -35 percent this afternoon and south winds may gust as high as 30 mph. The combination of these conditions will lead to an elevated fire danger this afternoon. On Thursday, the relative humidity values will range from 30 to 40 percent and south to southwest winds will be strong with gust up to 40 mph.
IMPACT: Increased risk for grass, field, brush, and ditch fires that may spread out of control.
PREPAREDNESS ACTION: Open burning is NOT recommended.
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
