The certification of the votes from the Electoral College began on Wednesday, Jan. 6 with the Senate and the House of Representatives meeting in a joint session at the Capital Building. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the joint session as President of the Senate.
Starting alphabetically, electoral votes were opened, presented, and acted upon. After votes from each state are declared, objections are heard. If an objection was heard, both houses must withdraw and vote on the validity of that objection. If both houses agree on the objection, then the votes are not counted.
Alabama awarded 9 votes for Trump and 9 votes for Pence. There was no objections.
Alaska awarded 3 votes for Trump and 3 votes for Pence. There was no objections.
Arizona awarded 11 votes for Biden and 11 votes for Harris. There was an objection, in writing and signed by a senator and a representative. The objection claimed that all votes were not regularly given.The two houses withdrew to vote on the objection. The Senate voted 93-6 against the objection while the House also rejected the challenge 303-121. Those votes were counted in favor of Biden/Harris.
During that two hour discussion and voting period, both the Senate and the House of Representatives went into recess due to a Trump rally turning violent. Attendees of the rally breached the Capital Building which interrupted the counting. It’s reported that four died and 52 were arrested.
The joint session reconvened later on that night
There was another objection when it came to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. That objection was also voted down.
At 3:41 a.m. EST Vice President Mike Pence announced that the results were 306 electoral votes for Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris for Vice President. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 232 votes. Biden’s term as the 46th President of the United States of America starts on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Twitter also temporarily locked President Trump’s account, but the President was able to release a statement via Deputy Communications Director Dan Scavino’s account: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”