SOUTH BEND — New officers have been elected to serve on the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Policy Board; the organization’s governing board, for the calendar year 2021.
The following have been elected to serve:
• Jeremy Stutsman was elected as chair. He is the Mayor of the City of Goshen.
• Suzanne Weirick was elected as 1st Vice Chair. She is a commissioner of Elkhart County.
• Mark Senter was elected as 2nd Vice Chair. He is the mayor of the City of Plymouth.
• Cary Groninger was elected as secretary. Groninger is a commissioner of Kosciusko County.
• Mark Root was elected as treasurer. He is a council member of St. Joseph County.
Policy Board meetings are held at 10 a.m. EST the second Wednesday of each month. All meetings are open to the public as well as live-streamed. You can view the meetings live by visiting the MACOG YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkAzQXpHmXsYuSxhzSy5ZFA. Additional meeting details can be found on the MACOG website at macog.com.
Policy board meeting dates for this year have been approved by the board and are as follows: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, and Dec. 8.
MACOG is a voluntary organization of local governments that studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each local government and the region, areas of importance that cross the boundaries of individual local governments. This typically includes but is not limited to transportation, transit, economic development, environmental (air and water quality), and other issues that impact the region.
For additional information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894.