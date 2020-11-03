There were a total of 20,143 votes counted in Marshall County. Of those votes, 2,798 were paper absentee, 7,329 were walk-in absentee, and 10,016 votes were election day votes. Here are the results from Marshall County:
President and VP of the U.S.
• Trump/Pence (R) 69.38%
• Biden/Harris (D) 28.63%
• Jorgensen/Cohen (L) 1.81%
• Write-In 0.18%
Governor and Lt Governor
• Holcomb/Crouch (R) 66.37%
• Myers/Lawson (D) 20.33%
• Rainwater II/Henry (L) 13.30%
Attorney General
• Todd Rokita (R) 71.46%
• Jonathan Weinzapfel (D) 28.54%
U.S. Rep District 2
• Jackie Walorski (R) 71.14%
• Patricia (Pat) Hackett (D) 28.82%
• Write-In 0.04%
State Senator District 9
• Ryan Mishler (R) 74.12%
• Brandon M. Cavanaugh (D) 25.88%
State Senator District 18
• Stacey A. Donato (R) 72.60%
• Laura Fred-Smith (D) 27.40%
State Rep District 17
• Jack Jordan (R) 74.18%
• Bianka M. Tinklenberg (D) 25.82%
Judge of the Circuit Court 72nd Circuit
• Curtis D. Palmer (R) 100%
Judge of the Superior Court No. 2
• Dean A. Colvin (R) 100%
County Treasurer
• Angie Johnson Birchmeier (R) 100%
County Coroner
• John R. Grolich 100%
County Surveyor
• Craig D. Cultice (R) 100%
County Commissioner District 2
• Mike Burroughs (R) 100%
County Commissioner District 3
• Kevin Overmyer (R) 100%
County Council At-Large
• Jesse Bohannon (R) 22.08%
• Tim Harman (R) 23.53%
• Jim Masterson (R) 24.91%
• Andrew Dreibelbis (D) 8.69%
• Barbara Holcomb (D) 11.92%
Kathleen (Kathy) Schwenk (D) 8.87%
In this race, the top three won seats. Those candidates were Harman, Bohannon, and Masterson.
Argos SB Dist 4 - Green Township
• Patricia H. Rensberger (NP) 100%
Argos SB Dist 5 - Walnut Township
• Timothy M. Hackett (NP) 45.56%
• Jennifer M. Hurford (NP) 54.44%
Bremen SB Dist 1 - Town of Bremen
• Brian Teall (NP) 100%
Bremen SB Dist 2 - Out of Town
• Suzanne R. Ginter (NP) 73.46%
• Brandi Wampler 26.54%
Bremen SB Dist 3 - At Large
• Alfredo Alvarado (NP) 100%
Culver SB Dist 1 - Aubbeenaubee Township
• Theresa Thompson (NP) 100%
Culver SB Dist 2 - Union Township
• Mark A Maes (NP) 100%
Culver SB Dist 5 - Town of Culver
• Karen Lee (NP) 52.18%
• J.D. Uebler (NP) 47.82%
Culver SB At-Large A
• Michael Pazin (NP) 100%
John Glenn SB Liberty Township
• Christian Lee Mattix (NP) 100%
John Glenn SB Lincoln Township
• Robert A. Borlik (NP) 100%
John Glenn SB Polk Township
• Jared Egger (NP) 100%
Plymouth SB Dist 3 - Plymouth
• Kurt A Christiansen (NP) 48.81%
• Robin Cupka (NP) 39.55%
• Dalton Tinklenberg (NP) 11.64%
Plymouth SB At-Large
• Allison M. Shook (NP) 100%
Triton SB Dist 3 - Bourbon Township
• Weston M. Rettinger (NP) 100%
Triton SB At-Large
• Kevin R. Boyer (NP)
Union-North United SB At-Large
• Thomas Kevin Smith (NP) 100%
Union-North United SB At-Large
• Jared McQueen (NP) 100%
Lake of the Woods Regional Sewer
• Gordon C. Guntner (NP) 100%