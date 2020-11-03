There were a total of 20,143 votes counted in Marshall County. Of those votes, 2,798 were paper absentee, 7,329 were walk-in absentee, and 10,016 votes were election day votes. Here are the results from Marshall County: 

President and VP of the U.S.

• Trump/Pence (R) 69.38%

• Biden/Harris (D) 28.63%

• Jorgensen/Cohen (L) 1.81%

• Write-In 0.18%

Governor and Lt Governor

• Holcomb/Crouch (R) 66.37%

• Myers/Lawson (D) 20.33%

• Rainwater II/Henry (L) 13.30%

Attorney General

• Todd Rokita (R) 71.46%

• Jonathan Weinzapfel (D) 28.54%

U.S. Rep District 2

• Jackie Walorski (R) 71.14%

• Patricia (Pat) Hackett (D) 28.82%

• Write-In 0.04%

State Senator District 9

• Ryan Mishler (R) 74.12%

• Brandon M. Cavanaugh (D) 25.88%

State Senator District 18

• Stacey A. Donato (R) 72.60%

• Laura Fred-Smith (D) 27.40%

State Rep District 17

• Jack Jordan (R) 74.18%

• Bianka M. Tinklenberg (D) 25.82%

Judge of the Circuit Court 72nd Circuit

• Curtis D. Palmer (R) 100%

Judge of the Superior Court No. 2

• Dean A. Colvin (R) 100%

County Treasurer

• Angie Johnson Birchmeier (R) 100%

County Coroner

• John R. Grolich 100%

County Surveyor

• Craig D. Cultice (R) 100%

County Commissioner District 2

• Mike Burroughs (R) 100%

County Commissioner District 3

• Kevin Overmyer (R) 100%

County Council At-Large

• Jesse Bohannon (R) 22.08%

• Tim Harman (R) 23.53%

• Jim Masterson (R) 24.91%

• Andrew Dreibelbis (D) 8.69%

• Barbara Holcomb (D) 11.92%

Kathleen (Kathy) Schwenk (D) 8.87%

In this race, the top three won seats. Those candidates were Harman, Bohannon, and Masterson.

Argos SB Dist 4 - Green Township

• Patricia H. Rensberger (NP) 100%

Argos SB Dist 5 - Walnut Township

• Timothy M. Hackett (NP) 45.56%

• Jennifer M. Hurford (NP) 54.44%

Bremen SB Dist 1 - Town of Bremen

• Brian Teall (NP) 100%

Bremen SB Dist 2 - Out of Town

• Suzanne R. Ginter (NP) 73.46%

• Brandi Wampler 26.54%

 Bremen SB Dist 3 - At Large

• Alfredo Alvarado (NP) 100%

Culver SB Dist 1 - Aubbeenaubee Township

• Theresa Thompson (NP) 100%

Culver SB Dist 2 - Union Township

• Mark A Maes (NP) 100%

Culver SB Dist 5 - Town of Culver

• Karen Lee (NP) 52.18%

• J.D. Uebler (NP) 47.82%

Culver SB At-Large A

• Michael Pazin (NP) 100%

John Glenn SB Liberty Township

• Christian Lee Mattix (NP) 100%

John Glenn SB Lincoln Township

• Robert A. Borlik (NP) 100%

John Glenn SB Polk Township

• Jared Egger (NP) 100%

Plymouth SB Dist 3 - Plymouth

• Kurt A Christiansen (NP) 48.81%

• Robin Cupka (NP) 39.55%

• Dalton Tinklenberg (NP) 11.64%

Plymouth SB At-Large

• Allison M. Shook (NP) 100%

Triton SB Dist 3 - Bourbon Township

• Weston M. Rettinger (NP) 100%

Triton SB At-Large

• Kevin R. Boyer (NP)

Union-North United SB At-Large

• Thomas Kevin Smith (NP) 100%

Union-North United SB At-Large

• Jared McQueen (NP) 100%

Lake of the Woods Regional Sewer

• Gordon C. Guntner (NP) 100%

