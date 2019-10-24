PLYMOUTH – The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Jeanine Xaver, Plymouth’s incumbent Republican clerk-treasurer. Her responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: City of Plymouth Clerk-Treasurer
Age: 53
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children): Spouse: Larry Hatcher Jr.
Child: Zachary, 26. Zack served three years in the Army before being awarded a “Green to Gold” scholarship. The scholarship allows enlisted men to go to college, enlist in ROTC and become an officer upon graduation. Zack is currently a senior at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. He is working toward a Bachelor’s Degree in History with a minor in Military Science. He is a Cadet in the Army ROTC program at Vanderbilt University.
If married, how long married: Almost two years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident? All of my life.
Work experience/Education: I began working in the Clerk-Treasurer’s office in 1987. I was deputy for both Beverly Curtis and Toni Hutchings. I feel very fortunate that I was able to learn how the city is run and how the clerk-treasurer’s office operates for 20-plus years before being entrusted with the greater responsibilities of clerk-treasurer.
I have an Associate’s Degree from Indiana University.
In 2016, I was awarded the designation of Indiana Accredited Municipal Clerk by the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers.
In 2017, I earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. While both designations took work, they allowed me to gain proficiency in serving the public. Because the laws governing municipalities continue to change, it is vital that I keep up with those changes in order to do my job effectively.
Current occupation: Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Plymouth
How long: Since Oct. 1, 2014
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: Having worked in the city office since 1987, I have had the opportunity to learn the many facets of the various positions in the office. I started as a data entry clerk and learned how to code and enter receipts into the computer and how to balance the books monthly. When various staff went on vacation, I filled in and did some of their work. I learned the utility billing and accounts payable positions over the years.
High school you attended and graduation date: Plymouth High School; May, 1985.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): Indiana University, December 2009.
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: Having gone through the various education classes offered by the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers and the seminars offered by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, I’ve learned a lot about various requirements of the clerk-treasurer’s job. I also take classes every year from the State Board of Accounts and the Department of Local Government Finance. It is a huge responsibility to manage the city’s funds; the city elected officials and department heads are required to follow State laws when budgeting and spending money. The mandates aren’t something to be taken lightly. It takes a long time to learn the various requirements of the job and the correct way to do everything.
I feel very fortunate that former Clerk-Treasurer Toni Hutchings trained me to take her place; and I am blessed to have had her tutelage in the years leading up to her retirement. She taught me how to budget for the city and how to invest funds among the many daily and monthly duties of the office.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I am seeking this office again in order to provide continuity and stability to the clerk-treasurer’s office, to the city and to the city residents. I am the preferred candidate because I have 32 years of experience in the clerk-treasurer’s office, with the last five of those years being Clerk-Treasurer.
What are the biggest issues facing the city? When the state legislature enacted the property tax caps several years ago, it seemed like a great advantage for homeowners. However, that put a limit on the amount of property tax income that the taxing entities (the city, the townships, the school corporation, the library, the recycling depot and the county) have to pay their bills. The biggest portion of income funding the city’s budget is property tax money – it’s what pays the police and firefighters and all other city employees; it’s what buys police cars and fire trucks; it’s what builds parks and maintains equipment. Making up for that is challenging.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? The city raised rates on several user fees last year; rates that hadn’t been raised for several years. It’s something that we need to look at more often, along with continuing to find ways to cut our spending. One of the biggest things the city has in its favor is that we own all of our vehicles and buildings. Paying interest to purchase items is detrimental to savings; and I’m thankful we haven’t turned to that.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: As your clerk-treasurer, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Indiana, and to faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of my office, according to the law. I have done that, and I would be honored if the voters would allow me to continue to do so as Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Plymouth. I humbly asked for your vote in the election November 5th. Thank you.