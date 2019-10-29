PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Bill Walters, a Republican seeking re-election as an at-large Plymouth Common Council member. His responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: Plymouth Common Council at-large.
Age: 75.
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children): wife, Pam, and adult children, Kristi (Mark) Martin, of Elkhart, and Kim Koch, of Plymouth; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
If married, how long married: 55 years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident? I have lived for 19 years in Plymouth, 40 years in Marshall County and I am a native of Fulton County.
Current occupation: Part-time driver for Marshall County Council on Aging.
How long: Since 2009.
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I was standards manager for Sonoco Products, Louisiana, Mo. I was also an electrician, working for two contractors, and owned my own contracting business in Rochester. I served with the Rochester Police Department from 1971 to 1974, I was Kewanna police chief from 1978 to 1979, I was Argos police chief from 1979 to 1984, and I was a Marshall County dispatcher/jailer from 1984 to 1985. I also spent 12 years in auto sales and spent 10 years in lawn, garden and commercial sales for John Deere.
High school you attended and graduation date: Kewanna High School graduate, 1962.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): I attended Indiana Central College (which is currently the University of Indianapolis).
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: Indiana Law Enforcement Academy graduate, 1972. Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Glynco, Ga., for child abuse training in 1982, breathalyzer training at IU School of Medicine in 1973, and several other law-enforcement training courses.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I have been interested in city government for several years and have been on the city council for three years. I attended council meetings for three years before getting this position. I also serve on the board of works and public safety, Plymouth plan commission and Marshall County Solid Waste Board. I enjoy being a part of making Plymouth a better place to live, work and play. I have worked closely with Marshall County Economic Development to create incentives to gain over 200 million dollars in investment in Plymouth and create over 500 new, well-playing jobs. I have previously served on the boards of the Marshall County Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity (treasurer), Blueberry Festival (security chair, vice president, and president during two festivals) and Indiana State Festivals Association. Being semi-retired, I have the time to devote to issues that need my attention. I am willing and eager to listen and work for all our residents.
What are the biggest issues facing the city?
-- Continued business and industrial growth
-- Adequate affordable housing
-- Small business retention and growth
-- Providing superior services and infrastructure for all our residents and businesses
What are your proposals for solving those issues?
-- Continue to work with MCEDC for growth
-- Promote additional housing opportunities such as Centennial Crossing, Habitat for Humanity, permanent supportive housing (and) encourage rehab programs for existing homes
-- Work to promote startup and growth of small, local businesses
-- Work with all city department heads to ensure we have the best streets, sidewalks, utilities, parks and safety services
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: I have served Plymouth and the surrounding community in many ways in the past and have the time and energy to continue to serve. I want to continue to represent all the residents of Plymouth. A vote for me is a vote to maintain the momentum we have going now and continue to make Plymouth truly stellar.