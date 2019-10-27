PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter, the city’s incumbent Republican mayor seeking another term. His responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Age: 63
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Wife, Leanne, son, Riley, daughter, Megan.
If married, how long married: I’ve been married for 29 years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident? I’ve lived in Plymouth for 26 years.
Work experience: I served the Indiana State Police for 28 years, working 21 of those years as a detective. I spent the majority of my career at the Bremen Post and retired from ISP in December of 2007 upon my election as Mayor.
Current occupation: Mayor of Plymouth.
How long: I’ve served as Mayor of Plymouth since January 1, 2008 (11 years, 10 months).
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek:
– Understanding and dealing with people on a face-to-face basis as a police officer and detective with the Indiana State Police.
– Solving problems (and criminal cases) as part of that job.
High school you attended and graduation date: Indianapolis Northwest High School, Class of 1974
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): Vincennes University, Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, Class of 1976
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: Indiana State Police 38th Recruit School, December 1979, as well as numerous in-service training including, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing in 1999, and Clandestine Methamphetamine Lab training in 2001.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I’m running for Mayor because I love Plymouth. It’s a thrill to work with the people of our city each day. As Mayor, I strive to provide a stable and responsive government to support the people’s efforts to build a better place to raise their families, grow their businesses, and connect with one another. Over the past 12 years, I’ve developed real relationships and delivered real results for our community. Because of my track record of proven leadership and my vision for what’s to come, I believe I’m the best candidate for the job.
What are the biggest issues facing the city? In my view, the biggest challenge facing Plymouth now, and in the years to come, isn’t unique to our city, but is a simple matter of human nature. Recently, Plymouth has enjoyed many success stories, from the development of River Park Square, to recruiting new businesses, celebrating the expansion of existing businesses, cultivating the arts and cultural resources, continuing to deliver government services at a good value, etc. Success and progress are great, but they can lead to complacency and a feeling that success and progress just happens. They don’t. Each success is hard-earned and takes a team of committed individuals to make it happen.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? I’m committed to continuing the hard work necessary to lay the foundations for our future successes. This takes collaboration with others, relationship building, and the courage to aim higher. With this approach, we’ll be up to any challenge Plymouth is met with and prepared to open the door when opportunity knocks.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one:
It’s my great honor to serve as YOUR Mayor. I’ve appreciated all your support over the years and I’d appreciate your vote on Nov. 5.