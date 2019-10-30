PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Linda Secor, a Republican running for Plymouth Common Council District 3. Her responses have been edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: Plymouth Common Council District 3.
Age: (did not answer)
Family: Husband, Mark, and three adult daughters, Teresa, Traci and Laura; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
If married, how long: 30 years.
How long have you been a city resident: 30 years.
Current occupation: I retired six years ago (from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department), however I still work on a scheduled part-time basis, mainly working on the Offender Watch program, but also working in other supporting roles.
How long: I have worked for Marshall County government/sheriff’s department for 40 years.
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I was initially hired (at the sheriff’s department) as dispatcher and matron. In 1977 I applied and was appointed to the position of Chief Records Clerk. Some of my duties over the years have been maintaining police records, claims, bookkeeping, issuing gun permits, and assisting the public with obtaining reports and completing government forms to mention a few. Working in this environment has improved my listening and communication skills. Many people coming to the sheriff’s department are there because of something that has happened to them or a loved one. It is important to be a good listener and show empathy, while assisting them in any way I can. My duties have changed many times over the years to include maintaining the Offender Watch Program, registering and maintaining contact with offenders, in order to maintain the integrity of the program.
I worked as real estate agent for several years.
High school you attended and graduation date: I graduated from Knox High School (did not provide graduation date).
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): I completed selected courses at IUSB.
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I also attended Ancilla College Real Estate Classes and received my Indiana Real Estate License.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I have always been interested in politics, mainly national and state, but local politics is where it affects my community the most and where I can make the biggest difference. I will listen to your issues and work until I come to a resolution. As you can tell from my employment record, I do not quit easily.
What are the biggest issues facing the city? Keeping our young adults in Plymouth, raising their families here and sending their children to our schools, which will increase the need for additional housing and good jobs. We must also always remember that our number one asset is our citizens and their quality of life.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? We need to provide incentives or on the job training programs, possibly provided by our industries or other motivations to encourage our young adults to make their home in Plymouth, raise their children and send them to our schools.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: If elected I will be a good steward of our tax dollars. I will listen and take your issues and/or your ideas seriously. I will promote steady growth for our community balancing more housing and jobs. I would greatly appreciate your vote on November 5th.