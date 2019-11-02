PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows.
Here are the answers submitted by Randy Longanecker, a Republican seeking election to the Plymouth Common Council’s 4th District seat. His responses have been edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Age: 43
Family (spouse, names and ages of children): Wife, Mechelle Dotta Longanecker, and children, Austyn, 14, a freshman at Plymouth High School, and Katharyn, 9, a fourth-grader at Washington Discovery Academy.
If married, how long married? Mechelle and I have been together for 25 years and have been married for 18 years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident? I was born and raised in Plymouth.
Current occupation: I'm currently employed with Michiana Contracting.
How long? I have been employed with Michiana Contracting for the last 25 years.
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I started as a laborer and worked my way to become the vice president. Over the years gaining experience in many different aspects of construction and how a business operates. Dealing with contracts, grants, and bonding. I believe these things will help me to help the city on our many projects or personnel items.
High school you attended and graduation date: I was a 1995 graduate of Plymouth High School.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): After high school, I attended a four-year apprenticeship with the Associated Builders and Contractors.
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I also attended Purdue University's Project Manager and Estimator program.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I am seeking re-election for our Plymouth’s City Council District 4 to be a voice for our neighbors, family, and friends. I feel that my hard work, ethics and knowledge of business will help me to help our city and residents grow and maintain a great future for our current and future residents and businesses.
What are the biggest issues facing the city? Our city faces the issue of maintaining our residents and businesses.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? We must set into place housing that will allow our residents to be able to start, grow, or retire in our community. In order for our residents to afford this we need to work with the businesses that are or will be in our community. We must also continue to provide a well-maintained infrastructure to accommodate any growth. We have already started on the development of new housing and working with current and new businesses that are moving into Plymouth.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: It has been a great pleasure working for you and serving Plymouth. I will continue to work hard and represent your voice for Plymouth’s City Council District 4 and the rest of our city.