PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows.
Here are the answers submitted by Nick Fisher, a Republican seeking an at-large seat on the Plymouth Common Council. His responses have been edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you seek: Plymouth Common Council at-large.
Age: 28
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children): Single, no children.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident: I was born at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and came home three days later. I have resided in and out of the city limits of Plymouth ever since.
Current occupation: I am a flagger/road crew/safety inspector, for Traffic Control Specialists.
How long: Along with training personnel and a member of LIUNA Local 645 for over two years, I am required to further my education to stay in compliance with my Union and attend classes throughout the year.
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I have sales, merchandising, marketing, customer service, recordkeeping, office management and some financial experience from past positions.
I have volunteered for most of my life through school, my church and nonprofits, with much of my experience coming from Catholic Charities, People Gotta Eat and United Way of St. Joseph County.
High school you attended and graduation date: I attended St. Michael Catholic School and Plymouth Community School Corp. schools then finished my high school career with homeschooling and correspondence courses.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): I haven't enrolled in college yet but it's not out of the question.
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: As previously stated, I take CEU classes through my Union to stay in compliance, refresh current knowledge and learn new skills.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I am seeking the position of council at-large because I feel I have a lot to offer in ideas and forward, out-of-the-box thinking. "Fresh eyes to see things tired eyes have missed.”
What are the biggest issues facing the city? I feel we need new industry that is willing to pay living wages to their employees. If our citizens aren't living paycheck to paycheck, they could afford to enjoy things in our city, buy a home, maybe even help their neighbor if need be.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? I would like to come up with solutions to help our community with various worries. For instance, flooding. Let's find a solution so our neighbors don't have this worry and have so much expense, lose things they've worked hard for or worse, lose family mementos. Some lose their entire home or are displaced for almost a year. I loved how our community pulled together last year to help. My brother and I re-met dear friends and found new ones each time we filled sandbags. When a crisis hit, it took a village, and everyone joined together. Our entire Community should be praised for all of their hard work and hours they've put in and deserve to have the title "Community of the Year.”
We have personally approached the DNR and will be working diligently on ideas to solve the flooding issues.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: In closing, I am honored and humbled by all of the support my community is showing me. I will bring my better than "A" game to the table. I am eager and ready to be your public servant.
Thank you for voting for Nick Fisher for Council-At-Large, on November 5th.