Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.