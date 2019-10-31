LAPAZ — The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 municipal elections. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows.
Here are the answers submitted by Wendy Birk, a Republican hoping to become LaPaz’s next clerk-treasurer. Her responses have been edited.
Office you seek: LaPaz Clerk-Treasurer.
Age: 39.
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children): Brent, 43.
If married, how long married: 16 years.
How long have you been a LaPaz resident: 14 years.
Current occupation: Work in the office at Marks Auto in Lapaz.
How long: Five years
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I took governmental accounting.
High school you attended and graduation date: Triton Junior-Senior High School, 1998.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): Ivy Tech and Davenport University (No graduate dates or attendance dates answered.)
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: (Unanswered.)
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.
What are the biggest issues facing the town of LaPaz? I think it getting business back in town and having something for the kids to do.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? First thing we need to do is clean up the town. We need to clean up the abandoned houses and make sure people take care of their property.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: I would really appreciate your vote on November 5th. I will listen to your concerns and let the board know and see what can be done.