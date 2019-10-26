Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Winds increasing late. Low 48F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.