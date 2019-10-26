PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Jim Vinall, a Democrat seeking an at-large seat on the Plymouth Common Council. His responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: City Council at-large.
Age: 73
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children): My wife Judy, adult children Krista, Kimberly, James Jr., Jeff and Adrian.
If married, how long married: 30 years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident: I was born and raised in Plymouth and have lived here all but 10 years.
Current occupation: Currently, my wife, son, and I own and operate Opie’s Deli and the office in downtown Plymouth.
How long: 15 years.
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I joined American Optical several years out of high school and moved to the east coast where I was a field engineer. While there, I traveled the country repairing equipment and processes. I was involved in training manuals, writing capital expenditure requests, and teaching repairs and process.
In 1982 I moved back to Plymouth and joined a local company as second shift supervisor. In 1984 I started my own company doing plumbing, heating and air conditioning as well as electrical work. During this time frame I started a dial-up internet company providing nationwide dial up service for Plymouth residents.
High school you attended and graduation date: Plymouth High school class of 1965.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): Attended Ivy tech in South Bend for refrigeration and IU South Bend.
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I have been on the PIDCO Board and the Chamber of Commerce board. I was on the founding group and board for the Plymouth Farmers Market. I believe by being on these boards is a valuable asset as to what goes on in our city.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? My family has had several businesses in the city in the past generations and I love our city. I was told many years ago that if you wanted change you had to be part of the change or don’t criticize others.
What are the biggest issues facing the city?
-- Small business economic development.
-- The need to increase the tax base.
-- Sidewalks and streets.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? The city is part of Marshall County Economic Development which is very much needed. Its priority is to bring factories and such into the county of which Plymouth is part of. There is, however no organization in the city that brings small business to our city. We have vacant buildings downtown as well as other locations throughout the city. Small business employs a large number of people and is an attraction for out of town people.
Over the years we have enlarged our sewage and water capabilities to provide two large users of these services. Since then, they have both closed leaving a surplus of our capabilities. To pay for these capabilities our bills need to be raised. I believe it might be good to do a study of developments just outside the city limits to see first if these people are interested in being part of the city, what it would cost for these services, and what would it do to our tax base.
I believe the city is now using a study done by MACOG several years ago to decide where to do sidewalks. I believe it is time to re-evaluate our program. There are several areas that are not safely accessible for people on foot such as the new pool, Oak Road, or Martin’s Supermarket just to name a few. We have replaced sidewalks in areas that are seldom used and ignored some that are used constantly. Maybe it is time to do our own study.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: I love our city. My family has been here for many generations and I believe the residents in our city want it to prosper. I have been involved in our downtown business district trying to either rebuild or stabilize buildings in this area. Although the downtown is important for a viable community, without the rest of the community it means nothing. We need to join together and make our entire community a great place to live, work, and play. I would like to be part of the team that can do this.