Here are the answers submitted by Angie Rupchock-Schafer, a Democrat seeking the Plymouth Common Council seat for District 4. Her responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: Plymouth City Council, District 4
Age: 38
Family: Spouse, Dustin, 38. Children, Gaius, 13, and Deacon, 10.
If married, how long married: Married 16 years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident: 11 years within Plymouth city limits -- 15 years total with a Plymouth address. I am a lifelong Marshall County resident, I grew up right outside of Bremen on a farm, surrounded by cornfields.
Current occupation: Director of Development and Communications, Marshall County Community Foundation.
How long: 3 1/2 years.
Previous or current work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I came to the Marshall County Community Foundation with 13 years of experience directing an international marketing and communications team for the non-governmental organization, Church World Service.
In 2019, I was recognized as a “Michiana 40 Under 40” by the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. I’m also a loyal volunteer for the United Way of Marshall County and serve on the Plymouth Plan Commission. I’m a board member for the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce.
I serve on the Marshall County Stellar Committee as Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Committee, and I am a member of the D&I Committee for the South Bend – Elkhart Regional partnership. I am Chair of the Marshall County Food Council and have served as a member of the Board of Directors for the national, faith-based hunger/poverty advocacy organization, Bread for the World, since 2013.
High school you attended and graduation date: LaVille, 1999
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): Saint Mary's College, 2003 (Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy and French).
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek: Indiana University, Masters of Public Affairs, 2009; Chicago Theological Seminary, Certificate of Theological Studies, 2019
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I am running to represent District 4 on the Plymouth City Council. I will work tirelessly to ensure taxpayers' dollars are spent wisely and efficiently, all while always looking to how we may improve the quality of life for our city's residents.
What are the biggest issues facing the city? Quality, affordable and safe housing within Plymouth's city limits. Always a need for good jobs -- but we must also work to attract the types of employers and jobs to Plymouth that our children or grandchildren will want to work for. After all -- I want to be on the Plymouth City Council so I can help create a future for Plymouth that my two sons will want to be a part of!
What are your proposals for solving those issues? Strictly enforce (and strengthen if necessary) city building codes so that derelict buildings/rentals/homes are not a constant eyesore or danger to their surrounding community. Invest in building quality, affordable housing within Plymouth's already-existing neighborhoods to attract families -- always being careful to design new construction to fit in seamlessly with the surrounding homes.
I would work to actively court and incentivize our local, small businesses to stay and invest in Plymouth. Small businesses create the most jobs, but we aren't doing enough to support our local small business owners. I would change that. I would investigate how we could help local, small business owners to stay put in Plymouth, to grow, and to create more quality jobs.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: Plymouth's families and businesses deserve good jobs and safe neighborhoods. I want to bring my fresh ideas and proven experience to the Plymouth City Council, District 4. A vote for me will help make sure everyday people like you and I have a voice in our city government! Thank you.