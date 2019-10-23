PLYMOUTH – The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Jeff Houin, an incumbent Democrat at-large member of the Plymouth Common Council seeking reelection. His responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking:
I am running for re-election to Plymouth City Council at-large.
Age: 41
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children):
My wife, Alinda and I will celebrate our 21st anniversary in November. We have four children: Soren, 18, is a freshman at IU in Bloomington; Anja, 17, is a junior at Plymouth High School; Calvin, 12, is in 7th grade at Lincoln Junior High; and Sophie, 10, is in 5th grade at Riverside Intermediate School.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident?
(I’m a Marshall County native) and eventually moved out of Indiana after graduating from college. Alinda and I ultimately decided to bring our family back here and we have lived in Plymouth for the last 16 years.
Previous or current work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek:
I earned my bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Ball State University in 2000. I then worked in sales and retail management for a few years. After returning to Plymouth, I worked as an advertising sales representative for the Pilot News until I left that position to go to law school. I graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2008 and have been practicing law for 11 years. I started working as an associate attorney for Easterday & Ummel in 2012, and in 2015 I formed Easterday Houin LLP with my partner, Jim Easterday.
High school you attended and graduation date:
I grew up in Marshall County and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1996.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable):
I left (Plymouth) to attend Ball State University.
Other education/training you believe is relevant to the office you seek:
I have extensive business experience, both in management and as a small business owner. My law practice encompasses business and real estate transactions, litigation, and economic development, along with government and education regulations. I believe my business and legal experience have been invaluable while serving the residents of Plymouth on the City Council.
What are the biggest issues facing the city?
I am proud of the work we have done in my first four years on the City Council, but I also recognize that there is much more to do. I believe we can continue to foster growth in the City and improve the quality of life for residents by focusing on economic development, housing and city services.
What are your proposals for solving those issues?
First, we need to continue efforts to position Plymouth as the ideal place to locate and grow businesses. We have a strong partnership with Marshall County Economic Development Corporation, but we can do more to encourage and help small businesses within the City. We have the tools in the Chamber of Commerce, Plymouth Economic Development Corporation, Discover Plymouth and other organizations and we should use these tools to continue to promote small business and job growth in the City.
As we grow, the City needs more housing options for current and new residents at all income levels. Some projects are already planned for low and middle income housing, and we should continue to look for creative ways to incentivize housing development.
Finally, the basic job of the City is to provide services to residents. Through the city budget process I have consistently scrutinized how we spend tax dollars to provide the most efficient services. I will continue to work to ensure city taxpayers are getting the best possible return on the money they entrust to the City.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one:
As I said, I am proud of the accomplishments I have been a part of over the last four years. I am asking the residents of Plymouth to re-elect me to the City Council so I can continue to work for them.