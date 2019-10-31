LAPAZ -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 municipal elections. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows.
Here are the answers submitted by Lorraine Dove, the Democratic incumbent LaPaz clerk-treasurer seeking election to her first full term. Her responses have been edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: LaPaz Clerk-Treasurer
Age: 66
Family (spouse names & children): Husband William (deceased), and grown children Toby and Caren Dove, Steven and Melanie Dove, and three grandchildren.
Married: Widowed.
How long a LaPaz resident: 36 years.
Current occupation: LaPaz Clerk-Treasurer.
How long: I was appointed May 1, 2019, to finish out Susan Albert’s term.
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I served 11 years on the LaPaz Town Board. I resigned in my 12th year to be a deputy clerk for LaPaz. In May of 2019 I assumed the clerk-treasurer position. I am a 1999 graduate of the Marshall County Leadership Program. Worked 30 years as a Certified Paraoptometric Technician. A former business owner. In my career I have worked with public relations, managed multiple projects with crucial deadlines, mediated insurance claims, secured licensees and oversaw adherence to government regulations. Registered Optometric Assistant 1991; certified Paraoptometric Technician 1994.
High school attended and graduation date: North Liberty High School 1968 – 1970; graduated from LaVille High School 1987.
Why are you seeking this political office/what makes you the preferred candidate? I grew up in North Liberty. I moved to LaPaz 36 years ago. I love small towns. I served on the LaPaz Town Council nearly 12 years. I have worked on the Storm Water Project, the Michigan Road relinquishment and redesign. Worked to get grants and funding for the paving of five streets and helped secure a new grant for $294,000 for paving of seven more streets in LaPaz. Always worked within budget. I am bonded, experienced in working of the government and trustworthy.
What are the biggest issues facing the town? The need to keep working to make LaPaz a desirable place to live and raise a family. Better housing options, more sidewalks, better street lighting and work toward expanding our police coverage.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? I want to continue my working with the town council for future grants to help fund these projects. Get the town’s people involved with future projects and planning. Continue networking with Marshall County for the betterment of LaPaz.
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: The clerk-treasurer is responsible for the overall collection and distribution of the funds, the administration of the accounting system and signing of checks. I am running for this office to assure the continued success of the growth and finances of our town.