PLYMOUTH -- The Pilot News sent a questionnaire to all candidates facing a contested race in the November 2019 Plymouth municipal election. The newspaper will run the candidates’ answers in print and online as the candidates submit them and as space allows. The candidates were given a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to return the questionnaire.
Here are the answers submitted by Shiloh Carothers Milner, an incumbent Democrat seeking re-election to the Plymouth Common Council’s District 3 seat. Her responses have been lightly edited.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day.
Office you are seeking: City Council District 3
Age: 47
Family (Spouse, names and ages of children): husband, Josh, and children, Timothy, 22, Natalie, 17, and Ethan, 12.
If married, how long married: Two years.
How long have you been a Plymouth resident: I lived in Plymouth until age 9 and then returned in 2001.
Current occupation: I currently am a sales rep at AT&T and own a business in downtown Plymouth called Black Cat Clothing Co.
How long: 10 years with AT&T. I’ve owned Black Cat Clothing Co. for two years
Previous work experience you believe is relevant to the office you seek: I previously worked at the Plymouth Park Department for eight years. I think that helped me to understand public service and also gave me a basic knowledge of the budget.
High school you attended and graduation date: Pittsburgh High School for the Creative and Performing Arts in 1990.
College you attended and graduation date (if applicable): Point Park University in 1994.
Why are you seeking this political office/What makes you the preferred candidate? I love Plymouth and hope to continue to make a difference serving the people of Plymouth. I’ve got four years of experience on the council. I think we’ve made great strides in the last four years, but there is more work to be done!
What are the biggest issues facing the city? I think the biggest issues facing the city are the need for more affordable housing, streets and sidewalks and the need for our city to be more inclusive for all our residents.
What are your proposals for solving those issues? A comprehensive look at how we evaluate street and sidewalk repairs is needed. A lot of neighborhoods are getting left behind. I will support projects that provide an affordable path to home ownership. Lastly community outreach to our citizens. What are their concerns?
Personal, concluding statement if you’d like to include one: I was born and raised in Plymouth until age 9. I moved home in 2001, because this is where I knew I wanted to work and raise my family.