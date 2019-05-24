PLYMOUTH -- The Memorial Day services in Plymouth will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 27th at the Marshall County Court House where placement of wreaths will be conducted in memory of fallen service personnel followed by a Yellow River ceremony at 10:30 a.m. for the sailors who have fallen. The final ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery where 1st Lt. Ed Pullen (USA retired) will be the guest speaker.
Mayor Mark Senter will welcome those in attendance and Pastor Tom Anders of the Plymouth Church of the Brethren in Plymouth, will give the invocation and benediction. Following the message by 1st Lt. Pullen, the honor guard will perform taps and a 21-rifle salute which is provided by the combined efforts of the American Legion, post 27, the VFW and DAV. The PHS Band, under the direction of Brian Ames will play a patriotic song and the National Anthem. American Legion Post 27 Commander, John Pasley is master of ceremonies.
First Lieutenant Edward Pullen is a veteran of WWII and Korea. After graduation from St. John’s Military Academy (a prep-school) in 1944 Ed was called into service in the U.S. Army and received his basic training at Ft. McClellan, Alabama. From there he was sent to the South Pacific to join the armada that was being formed to invade the Japanese mainland however the Japanese surrendered before that task took effect.
Pullen was then sent to the Philippians and assigned to the 20th Infantry Regiment, 6th Division. Then in September of 1945 he was sent to Korea for occupation duty where all Japanese property was confiscated including cavalry horses and tack. This allowed the 20thRegiment to form a mounted MP (Military Police) unit.
Pullen is a graduate of Purdue University. While attending Nebraska University he became an ROTC Cadet Major in the Advanced ROTC Artillery unit where he was honored as a Distinguished Military Student. Pullen was then called back into active duty as a second lieutenant when the Korean War began.
Pullen’s duties: Forward Observer for artillery unit, Fire Direction Center officer, Artillery liaison officer to the ROK Division and French Battalion. He was awarded the Commendation Medal and was elected to the membership in the “Order of St Barbara Military Honor Society”.
Memorial Day will always fall on the last Monday of May and it is on this day that we reflect on those veterans both living and deceased at the annual Memorial Day services in Plymouth. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 finally went into effect, moving Memorial Day from its traditional observance on May 30 to be held on the last Monday in May.