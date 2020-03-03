MARSHALL COUNTY — There’s no dancing around the fact that the young ladies at Expressions Dance Studio have talent.
Recently, the dancers at EDS performed at the Act 1 Talent competition in Indianapolis. It was a weekend full of duos, solos, and group dancing. The 13 performances earned platinum awards, two of those were star platinum.
Awards range from star platinum (the highest), then platinum, star gold, gold, and star silver. Performances are judged on technique, execution of the routine, overall presentation, choreography and age appropriateness.
When asked, most of the dancers said that the Act 1 Talent competition was fun and exciting, but some said it was scary. “It’s just nervous,” said one dancer. “But in a good way.”
When asked about learning a new dance, the dancers said that it took perseverance, mental strength, a lot of practice, and hard work. And good memorization.
Make sure to pick up a copy of the March 4 Pilot News to read the full story!