On June 7th, 2023 at approximately 12:25 a.m., Marshall County Deputies and Bourbon Police responded to the area of Elm Road and 11th Road in Bourbon for a report of a crash. Deputy Johnson met with Bourbon Officer Sahlhoff who arrived first on scene. Upon Deputy Johnson's arrival, it was observed that the vehicle had heavy front end damage, and a pole was struck. During the course of the investigation the driver, later identified as Eric L. Edington of Bourbon was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Edington refused all field sobriety testing and a breath sample. A search warrant was applied for and granted for Edington’s blood. He was first taken to the hospital for the blood draw before being transported to the jail. Edington was booked and lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated - Class A Misdemeanor, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering - Class A Misdemeanor, and Public Intoxication - Class B misdemeanor.
Edington arrested for multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
