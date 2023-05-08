On the above date and time, Plymouth Police Department units were notified of a possibly stolen vehicle westbound on Jefferson Street in the area of Lincolnway East. Officer Krynock located the vehicle at the Red-D-Mart gas station and made contact with the driver, Jashawn Echols-Adell. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen, but after investigation Echols-Adell was lodged for Possession of Marijuana and Operating a Vehicle Never Licensed. He was lodged at the Marshall County Jail.

