On the above date and time, Plymouth Police Department units were notified of a possibly stolen vehicle westbound on Jefferson Street in the area of Lincolnway East. Officer Krynock located the vehicle at the Red-D-Mart gas station and made contact with the driver, Jashawn Echols-Adell. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen, but after investigation Echols-Adell was lodged for Possession of Marijuana and Operating a Vehicle Never Licensed. He was lodged at the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Echols-Adell arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
- Sterling arrested for Battery, Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Interference with Reporting of a Crime, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Echols-Adell arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Pilgrims split in tourney, fall in championship to Penn
Most Popular
Articles
- Minnesota woman booked for Possession
- Manns arrested on Warrant
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Dalton arrested on Warrant
- Nicholas “Nick” Laffoon promoted to Detective 1st Sergeant at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Rohr booked for Warrant Service, Resisting Law Enforcement
- Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.