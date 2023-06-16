WILLIMANTIC, CT—More than 300 Eastern Connecticut State University students were recognized for scholarly excellence at the conclusion of the spring 2023 semester. Given by academic departments across the University, the recognitions included induction into more than a dozen academic honor societies, scholarship awards and departmental distinctions.
Eastern student Juan Baltazar Tapia of Nappanee recognizes for academic excellence in spring, 2023
