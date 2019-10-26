MARSHALL COUNTY — The Culver Train Depot and the Marshall County Clerk’s Office will be the two vote centers open for early voting Saturday Oct. 26 and Saturday Nov. 2 for the Municipal Election 2019.
Early voting hours on the two Saturdays prior to the municipal election will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Culver Train Depot is located at 615 E. Lake Shore Drive, Culver.
The Marshall County Clerk’s Office is located at 211 W. Madison St., Plymouth.
Marshall County is a vote center county meaning that any registered voter may vote at any of the designated vote centers.