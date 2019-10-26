Early voting

Early voting for the Municipal Election is this Saturday, October 26 and Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shown in photo: The Culver Train Depot is located at 615 E. Lake Shore Drive, Culver. 

 PILOT PHOTO / JAMIE FLEURY

MARSHALL COUNTY — The Culver Train Depot and the Marshall County Clerk’s Office will be the two vote centers open for early voting Saturday Oct. 26 and Saturday Nov. 2 for the Municipal Election 2019. 

Early voting hours on the two Saturdays prior to the municipal election will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Culver Train Depot is located at 615 E. Lake Shore Drive, Culver. 

The Marshall County Clerk’s Office is located at 211 W. Madison St., Plymouth. 

Marshall County is a vote center county meaning that any registered voter may vote at any of the designated vote centers.

