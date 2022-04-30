There is still time to cast your vote for the Primary Election. Saturday Satellite Voting opportunities Saturda, April 30 are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office located at 211 West Madison St., Plymouth, the Culver Administration Building located at 700 School St., Culver, and at the Bremen Pines located at 1820 West Plymouth St., Bremen.
Early voting at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office will be open Monday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The deadline has passed for the clerk to receive Absentee Voting by Mail applications. Those ballots must be received by no later than 12 p.m. on May 3.
Absentee Voting by Travel Board appointments can be made by calling 574-935-8713. Those requests must be made by no later than 11:59 a.m. on Monday.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shown in cover photo: Poll workers Ed Allyn and Dan Adams at the Culver Administration Building Saturday, April 23.