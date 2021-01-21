REAL services assists low-income households with electric and heating expenses during the winter months with funding provided through federal and state government.
To be eligible for the state-funded Energy Assistance Program (EAP), households must be within 60% of the state median income for households with up to 8 members, and 150% of the poverty guidelines for households with 9 or more members. Benefits depend on household size, income, utility cost, and fuel type.
REAL Services, Inc. administers the Energy Assistance Program in Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, and St. Joseph Counties. Those interested in the program must submit an application to determine their eligibility. Households with disconnect notices or disconnected utilities should not use the mail-in application, but call to set up office appointments to ensure that utility companies will be notified immediately upon approval.
2020-2021 Eligibility, Instructions, and Resources
Interested households may submit an application starting Sept. 14, 2020. Please note that the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) start date is Nov. 1, 2020 and EAP is unable to send notifications to the utility companies until the start date.
Households with disconnect notices should submit the mail-in application with a clear note that there is a disconnect notice in place. Please note that EAP is unable to notify utility companies of benefits until after Nov. 1, 2020 and you must make other arrangements to disconnect notices before that date.
In order to make the application process easier, mail-in applications are available for all households without disconnected utilities. A link to the application and other documents is available in the downloads section, or you may call the office at 574-232-6501 or toll-free at 800-225-3367 to request an application.
Applications may be submitted via fax to 574-236-4891 or emailed to eapapps@realservices.org
