INDIANAPOLIS – With numerous Indiana businesses opening back up and employees getting called back to work, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is hosting a Facebook live event for employers and their employees who are on a temporary layoff due to COVID-19 and receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
The program will review the federal CARES Act and what employers and employees need to know when called back, and how that impacts UI eligibility.
DWD is partnering with many of its regional offices to present the Facebook Live event at 10:30 a.m. on May 13.
To participate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDWD/.
About the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
DWD serves the worker and the employer to ensure workplace success. DWD is committed to innovating and invigorating Indiana’s economic future by providing WorkOne Career Centers, Unemployment Insurance, Labor Market Information, Regional Workforce Strategies and Professional Training. Through these services, DWD is able to develop a premier workforce that enables Indiana employers to flourish and entices businesses from outside our state to relocate to Indiana.
For media inquiries: dwdmedia@dwd.in.gov