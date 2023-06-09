On June 6, 2023, a reckless driver was reported on US 30 west bound in the Plymouth area. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on US 30 near Queen Rd. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver had a driving status of suspended through Ohio. K9 Castor was deployed, there was a positive indication on the vehicle and a syringe and drug paraphernalia was located. 

