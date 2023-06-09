On June 6, 2023, a reckless driver was reported on US 30 west bound in the Plymouth area. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on US 30 near Queen Rd. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver had a driving status of suspended through Ohio. K9 Castor was deployed, there was a positive indication on the vehicle and a syringe and drug paraphernalia was located.
hot
Dunston arrested for Driving While Suspended, Possession of Syringe and Paraphernalia
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Offensive explosion for Post 27 in win over Kokomo
- Plymouth Veterinary Clinic expands services with remodeling assisted by SBA 504 loan from Centier Bank and Indiana Statewide CDC
- Concepcion and Williams arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Economy Inn
- Dunston arrested for Driving While Suspended, Possession of Syringe and Paraphernalia
- Boyle arrested for Burglary, Public Intoxication
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Buck arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or greater
- State Invasive Species Conference coming to Noblesville
Most Popular
Articles
- Sickman arrested on multiple charges
- Wilson arrested for OWI
- Edington arrested for multiple charges
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
- Fernando arrested for Operating without a License
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Warner arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana in River Park Square
- Ruiz Reyes arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Allen arrested on multiple charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.