On August 31, 2023 at approximately 11:45 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of US 30 and Pioneer Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Ralph Dunston of Valparaiso. Ralph was found to have two active warrants through Marshall County. Ralph also was found to be driving with a suspended license through Ohio. Ralph was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Driving While Suspended – Class A Misdemeanor and his two active warrants. 

