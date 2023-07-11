On July 8, 2023 at approximately 2:55 a.m., Plymouth Police were dispatched to the Economy Inn for a domestic in progress. After an investigation, Rebecca Dunlap was placed under arrest and booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery.
hot
Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Kramp arrested for OWI
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Looney arrested on Fulton County Warrant
- Luba arrested for OWI
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
Most Popular
Articles
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Topel arrested for Criminal Recklessness at Jellystone Park
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
- Majchrzak arrested on multiple charges
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- Myers arrested for OWI - BAC of .15% or more
- O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
- Boehm arrested for Possession of Marijuana
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.