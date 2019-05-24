Warsaw Police Department officers were dispatched to 63 Poplar Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported domestic disturbance.
Once on scene, officers noted the odor of raw marijuana, emitted from the residence, Sgt. Christopher M. Francis said in a news release.
Due to the possible presence of narcotics, NET 43 on-call detectives were contacted and assumed the investigation.
Subsequently, Net 43 obtained and executed a search warrant, at the property, which led to the discovery of more than 7.25 lbs of marijuana, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, narcotic paraphernalia, 60 grams of THC oil and more than $21,000 cash, according to Francis.
Gerardo Sanchez, 28, and Mallory Zellmer, 27, the occupants of the house, were taken into custody and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail.
In addition to the Warsaw Police Department, NET 43 was assisted by the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of:
Dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances (Level 3 felony)
Possession of marijuana with enhancing circumstances
(Level 5 felony)
Neglect of a dependent (Level 5 felony)
Dealing marijuana (Level 6 felony)
Possession of marijuana (B misdemeanor)
48 Hr Prosecutorial Hold- No bond
Zellmer was arrested on suspicion of:
Neglect of a dependent (Level 5 felony)
Domestic battery with a minor under 16 present
(Level 6 felony)
Dealing marijuana (Level 6 felony)
Domestic battery (A misdemeanor)
Possession of marijuana (B misdemeanor)
48 Hr Prosecutorial Hold- No bond
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, in a court of law.
Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes urges anyone with drug tips to contact NET 43 at NET43@kcgov.com or 574-372-2494.