SOUTH BEND – The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday formally charged a Michigan man with killing a construction worker north of Lakeville earlier this week.
Jessica McBrier, director of special projects and media relations for the prosecutor’s office, said 54-year-old Gary M. Carnicom, of Jones, Mich., has been charged with causing death when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood, a Level 4 felony.
Carnicom is also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle in a highway work zone, a Level 5 felony.
St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies arrested Carnicom after he allegedly struck and killed a 65-year-old Ernest E. Lewis, of Elkhart, as Lewis worked along S.R. 931 shortly after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
According to court documents filed with the charges:
Carnicom was driving northbound on Old U.S. 31 in the right lane of the four-lane road. Lewis and his coworkers were placing traffic cones in the right lane, expanding the worksite. As the workers were continuing to place the cones, Carnicom drove through the cones and fatally struck Lewis.
A motorist driving behind Carnicom, but traveling in the left lane, told investigators it was obvious the right lane was closing and traffic was to merge into the left lane. The witness said there were warning signs before the worksite and traffic cones were being placed.
“At no time did witnesses see Carnicom signal an intention to move out of the right lane, even though the lane’s closure was imminent,” according to the paperwork filed with the charges. “Witnesses reported that Carnicom continued in the right lane – past the warning signs and over traffic cones that were placed in the middle of the right lane – until ultimately hitting Mr. Lewis.”
Carnicom didn’t use his brakes until after he struck Lewis.
Lewis told investigators he was going to Lowe’s after visiting Menard’s, but couldn’t identify the location of either store. Carnicom claimed he was driving in the left lane, but as he approached the worksite the wind picked up, causing his van to swerve back and forth. Right before the worksite, the wind again caused his vehicle to swerve and he lost control. He then saw Lewis hit his windshield.
During the interview, Carnicom “had droopy eyelids, red, bloodshot eyes, and that he appeared sleepy,” according to court documents. “He also mumbled some of his words.”
Officers took Carnicom to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for toxicology testing. During the trip, he fell asleep and woke up several times.
Carnicom appeared to be impaired by drugs, according to investigators. During questioning, he admitted to smoking methamphetamine the night before. Investigators await the results toxicology tests.
Carnicom remained in the St. Joseph County Jail without bond late Wednesday. He was expected to make an initial court appearance on Thursday, according to McBrier.
The sentencing range for a Level 4 Felony, the most serious Carnicom faces, is two to 12 years if convicted. The sentencing range for a Level 5 Felony is one to six years.