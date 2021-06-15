South Bend, IN- Last night an alert trooper saw a car he recognized from fleeing from him the day prior. The driver led troopers on a chase again but was ultimately caught and faces multiple charges.
Around 8:25 p.m. on June 10, 2021, Trooper Arthur Smith was in a parking lot on Eclipse Place near Bendix Drive with two other troopers when Smith saw a gray 2012 Dodge Charger drive by that he recognized, due to unique details, from fleeing from him the night before.
Smith pulled out of the parking lot to observe the Dodge when he saw it disregard a stop sign at West Colfax Avenue and Kaley Street. Smith turned on his red and blue emergency lights to make a traffic stop as the Dodge turned west on Washington Street. The Dodge pulled to the right side of the road but sped off as Smith began to get out of his police car.
The driver of the Dodge led troopers down multiple streets, eventually pulling into an address in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way West where a female exited the Dodge before it sped off down an alley. The driver of the Dodge continued to flee from troopers down multiple city streets even after suffering a flat front tire.
The chase ultimately ended up northbound on Kaley Street and turned east on West Colfax Avenue. Trooper Kyle Glaze was on the left side of the fleeing Dodge to keep the Dodge from going north towards a dangerous intersection. The driver of the Dodge pulled behind Glaze and ran into the back of his police car and the chase then came to an end.
A subsequent search of the Dodge revealed a loaded handgun, suspected marijuana, and suspected Ecstasy.
The driver of the Dodge, identified as Josiah Salinas, 18 of South Bend, IN initially refused verbal commands to exit the Dodge. Salinas was safely taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance due to the crash.
After being medically cleared Salinas was preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Handgun Without a License, Operating While Intoxicated, and Operator Never Licensed. Salinas was then transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the South Bend Police Department.