Marshall County- Today a trooper was in the right place at the right time to render immediate aid when he witnessed a crash between a semi and a Toyota passenger car.
Around 3:22 p.m., on April 2, 2021, Trooper Jon Price was in his marked police car on the south side of the intersection of US 30 and King Road when he saw a red 2003 Freightliner traveling westbound on US 30 fail to stop at a red light and run into the rear of a tan 2001 Toyota passenger car that was stopped at the red light at the intersection. Both vehicles continued through the intersection stuck together following the collision, coming to rest west of King Road.
Price immediately responded and saw that the driver of the Toyota, Alexis Owens, 19 of Ft. Wayne, IN, was bleeding heavily from her face but was alert and conscious. Owens was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The driver of the semi, Pavel Galiant, 67 of Kent, WA, was not injured in the crash. Galiant was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic light for his involvement in this crash.
Price commented that the fact that Owens was wearing a seatbelt made a difference in the severity of her injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash. One lane of westbound US 30 remained open during this crash investigation.