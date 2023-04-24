On April 23rd 2023, around 7:32 a.m., Marshall County Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on US 30 at Fir Road. It was found that the driver, Ricky D. Armstrong, age 49, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana had lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway and that he had also been drinking. Marshall County Officer Matt Geiger offered Mr. Armstrong a certified test and it was later found that Mr. Armstrong was almost three times the legal limit. Mr. Armstrong was first taken to the Plymouth St. Joseph Medical Center to obtain a medical clearance. Mr. Armstrong was then later booked into the Marshall County jail for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated over .15%. He was given a court date of May 2nd 2023 and a cash bond of $1505.00.
Driver arrested for OWI more than .15%
