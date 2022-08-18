KNOX—Last Saturday, Drew’s Gift of Music held their annual fundraiser in Knox, raising nearly $6,000 to further their mission to put instruments into the hands of students who can’t afford it. The activities consisted of a motorcycle ride, dinner, auction, and raffle.
featured popular
Drew’s Gift of Music 11th annual ride and dinner raises nearly $6,000
- Angela Cornell
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- WRM appoints Kubley as executive director
- Firefighter parking brought up at Bremen Council meeting
- Drew’s Gift of Music 11th annual ride and dinner raises nearly $6,000
- Corporate sponsors make free student admission possible for PHS athletic events
- Marshall County Park and Recreation Board meet
- Plymouth girls take tight win
- State Health Department partners with the milk bank to provide milk for Hoosier babies
- Lincoln and PHS Alumnus of the Year 2022 - The REES
Most Popular
Articles
- Corporate sponsors make free student admission possible for PHS athletic events
- Plymouth girls take tight win
- Lincoln and PHS Alumnus of the Year 2022 - The REES
- Update on crash involving Rep. Walorski
- Woodward to take reins of Plymouth girls golf team
- Towns in the county begin to see improvement in trash service
- Marshall County Park and Recreation Board meet
- WRM appoints Kubley as executive director
- Argos Public Library offers a Little Free Library to the community
- Drew’s Gift of Music 11th annual ride and dinner raises nearly $6,000
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.