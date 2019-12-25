CULVER — Dr. Mark A. Couts was awarded the Culver Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019. Chamber President Elizabeth Beauchamp presented Dr. Couts with his award and presented his biography.
“Dr. Mark Couts is a native of Knox Indiana. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology at Indiana University in 1976. During his undergraduate career, he received numerous awards for academic excellence.
He began Optometry School at Indiana University in 1978. He graduated with his Doctorate in 1982.
Following graduation, Dr. Couts served his country by practicing Optometry for three years in the United States Naval Hospital in the Charleston Naval Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.
He spent another seven years in the naval reserve.
He then moved to Culver in 1985 and began his private practice.
Dr. Couts is a member of the Indiana Optometric Association of America and Board Certified on the American Board of Optometry.
What I think Dr. Couts forgot to tell us when I received this was his love for nature.
I know Dr. Couts loves nature, he loves the outdoors. It’s part of who he is.
Dr. Couts was hurt pretty badly not to long ago and has made an amazing comeback from an accident that occurred in nature.
Some other things that people may not know about Dr. Couts is that he runs marathons. He loves to run.
That wasn’t mentioned here. I think that’s amazing about him.
Dr. Couts has also been involved in re-enactments which is pretty stellar as well. He is a father, a husband and of course he loves Culver.
I personally know that Dr. Couts has saved and changed many children’s lives. He is pretty special. Thank you, Dr. Couts.”