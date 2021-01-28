MARSHALL COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that the intersection of Plymouth St/State Road 106 and Center St will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, Feb. 4.
This closure is to install new traffic light signals. The intersection is expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. Local traffic may follow N Washington St to North St to N Jackson St or S Jackson St to South St to S Washington St.
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest
• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
