INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue’s (DOR) downtown Indianapolis office located in Indiana Government Center North will reopen for in-person service starting June 15, 2020, by appointment only.
The Indiana Government Center has been placed within Stage 4 of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan, which begins on June 13. Previous DOR announcements stated June 1 as the date for the Government Center location reopening, however, DOR has pushed back the appointment start date to comply with the Governor’s plan.
Customers can schedule an appointment online for all locations at Appts.dor.in.gov or by calling Customer Service directly using the information provided below:
- Call 317-232-2240 to schedule an appointment at the downtown Indianapolis office.
- Call 317-615-7200 to schedule an appointment with DOR’s MCS.
- Visit the District Office web page at dor.in.gov/3390.htm for additional contact information.
When customers arrive for their scheduled appointment at the Indianapolis office, they will enter through the designated public entrance and proceed through security checkpoints. Customers will then check-in at the DOR lobby for their appointment.
As a reminder, most questions can be answered and services performed without visiting a DOR office. Before making an appointment for an in-person visit, customers are encouraged to contact DOR directly by phone or email. Customers have the following at-home service options:
- Call DOR’s individual customer service line at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST.
- Contact a specific DOR business unit using a list of phone numbers and email addresses available at dor.in.gov/3325.htm.
- Email DOR using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.
- Visit DOR's website at dor.in.gov/4331.htm to take advantage of other online services available.
In accordance with the Indiana State Department of Health’s guidelines, DOR has implemented the following for all appointments:
- All DOR locations with in-person customer service will have glass or plastic partitions between the customer and employee.
- Hand sanitizer will be available to both employees and customers.
- DOR team members will wear masks.
- Masks are highly recommended for DOR customers.
Before arriving for an in-person appointment, customers should perform a self-assessment by answering the following questions:
- Have you had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days?
- Are you currently ill? Do you have symptoms of a cold, cough or shortness of breath?
- Do you currently have a fever or have you had a fever within the past week?
If any customer answers “yes” to any of these questions, he or she should cancel the appointment and contact a healthcare provider.