INDIANAPOLIS -- In concert with Governor Eric Holcomb’s guidance and with the utmost concern for the health and safety of Hoosiers and DOR employees, all Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) in-person customer services will be temporarily suspended beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This includes:
- • Indianapolis Government Center North walk-in, located at 100 N. Senate Ave in Indianapolis.
- • Motor Carrier Services walk-in, located at 7811 Milhouse Rd, Suite M in Indianapolis.
- • DOR District Office walk-in locations in Bloomington, Clarksville, Columbus, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Lafayette, Merrillville, Muncie, South Bend and Terre Haute.
DOR team members are continuing to provide customer service by phone and email, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., local time. Customers have the following service options:
- • Call DOR’s individual customer service line at 317-232-2240.
- • Call a specific District Office—contact information can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/3390.htm.
- • Call DOR’s Motor Carrier Services at 317-615-7200.
- • Contact a specific DOR business unit using a list of phone numbers and email addresses available at dor.in.gov/3325.htm.
- • Email DOR using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.
Additionally, customers can visit DOR's website at dor.in.gov/4331.htm to take advantage of online services available.
DOR continues to monitor the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding possible changes to filing and payment due dates, and is prepared to follow suit. Those decisions will be shared as soon as they are made.
Any changes to this guidance, additional modifications to normal operations or changes to tax filing and payment deadlines will be posted on DOR’s website, as well as DOR’s social media accounts.
DOR advises all customers to follow the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Their websites contain extremely valuable information and guidance.