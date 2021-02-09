New oversize/overweight permitting system allows for quicker service
INDIANAPOLIS – Motor carriers can now get quicker and easier approval to safely move extra-heavy and wide loads on Indiana roadways thanks to a new permitting system launched this morning by the Indiana Department of Revenue’s (DOR) Motor Carrier Services (MCS) department.
Implementing this new state-of-the-art online permitting system was made possible through the support and quality assistance of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the Indiana State Police (ISP), trucking industry partners and customers across the state.
“The MCS team is extremely proud of their reputation of being an industry leader in serving the trucking industry – and this new system is another step in improving our service delivery,” shared DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “The new and improved Indiana Oversize/Overweight Permitting Systemwill allow our customers better access to real-time permitting and allow DOR and INDOT specialists to focus on more complicated routes and loads that need further assistance, speeding up the time to issue safe and accurate oversize/overweight (OSOW) permits.”
In 2020 alone, DOR’s Motor Carrier Services OSOW Team issued nearly 380,000 OSOW permits, with a large percentage requiring manual processing. The new Indiana Oversize/Overweight Permitting System allows motor carriers needing a OSOW permit to enter information more quickly and conveniently and, in most cases, download approved routes and permits immediately without waiting for a manual review.
The new system's features also include:
- New ways to input destinations, including specific address, latitude/longitude, intersection, points along the route and the ability to select points on the map
- Routing through Google Maps
- Ability to reject a route and request manual review
Some automated features will not be available for certain specialty and complex routes. Several resources are available online at osw.dor.in.gov to help motor carriers transition smoothly to the new system including:
- Comprehensive User Guide
- Quick-Start Guide
- Video Demonstration
Access to the system remains the same; customers can apply for OSOW permits by logging into motorcarrier.dor.in.gov.
Funding for the new Indiana Oversize/Overweight Permitting System, developed by ProMiles Inc., was provided by INDOT.
Motor carriers, permitting agencies and other customers with questions regarding OSOW permits in Indiana should email indianaosw@dor.in.gov or call 317-615-7320, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.