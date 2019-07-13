CULVER – Looking for another fun, inexpensive activity on the water this summer?
Lake Maxinkuckee will offer a once-a-year opportunity later this month, one where the fun and excitement can come as a participant, a spectator, or both.
On Saturday, July 27, Culver Park Beach will host the second annual Cardboard Boat Race.
“Last year we counted around 400 people in attendance,” said Culver Park Superintendent Amber Cowell. “We had a lot of people come down to just watch this unique event. It is a very clever and fun event to be a part of. Before the members on the committee brought the event to my attention, I had never heard of anything like it. It is a really enjoyable way to get friends and family outside and enjoying each other's company.”
The cost is just $5 per boat ($7 after July 21) and there are both youth and adult races.
You can compete as an individual or in teams. Ages 8 – 17 must have a parent/legal guardian present to participate.
The boats can only be made from some combination of cardboard, duct tape and one-part polyurethane.
They need to be constructed ahead of time and participants should show up around 9:30-9:45 a.m. to set up for the races that start at 10.
