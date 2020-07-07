FSSA continues to encourage online and telephone services for fastest and safest service
INDIANAPOLIS – This week the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened its local Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). FSSA had been processing an increased amount of applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for these benefits or check the status of their application or case either online at www.fssabenefits.in.gov or over the phone by calling 800-403-0864.
DFR staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public, and is encouraging all visitors to wear masks while inside or around others. Face coverings will be required wherever local mandates are in place.
DFR local office locations can be found here. Each office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time. The number of clients who can be served at the same time varies from office to office due to their variations in size and configuration.
FSSA encourages patience, should be there long lines or waits, and understanding that due to social distancing requirements and capacity limitations, clients may be required to wait outside. Each office is currently equipped with a drop box, where any paperwork or documents can be left by applicants or clients without requiring them to enter the building.
FSSA’s Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services is also once again serving its clients in person at its Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services and Vocational Rehabilitation Services offices, while also continue to offer services remotely. Many of these offices are co-located with DFR. These office locations can be found at this page by clicking the “Find a DDRS Local Office” link.