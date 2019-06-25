STARKE COUNTY — Starke County may be awarded funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board for Phase 36.
Starke County will tentatively be awarded $10,519 to supplement existing emergency food and shelter program in the county.
The National Board allocated funds to be distributed to cities and counties that are low-income and have a high unemployment rate. The National Board is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from Salvation Army; American Red Cross; The Jewish Federations of North America; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; and United Way Worldwide.
The Starke County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, comprised of local representatives from the groups listed above, will determine how the tentative funds awarded to Starke County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area to help people with economic emergencies (not disaster-related). The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1. Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.
2. Have an accounting system.
3. Practice non-discrimination.
4. Have demonstrated capability to deliver food and/or shelter program.
5. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board and,
6. Be eligible to receive federal funds (have a DUNS number).
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Starke County residents wishing to serve on the Starke County Emergency Services Board may contact the Executive Director of Community Services at 574-772-7070 or send a notice of interest to dir@starkecs.com
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Charmaine Dunkel at cdunkel@starkecs.com for an application. Completed applications must be received by July 8.