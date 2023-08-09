On August 4th, 2023 Marshall County Central Dispatch was advised of a traffic accident in the parking lot at 309 N. Kingston Road. When Plymouth Officer Mark arrived on scene, an investigation showed that thirty-three year old Shaun Dewing of Plymouth was the driver and hit a parked car. Shaun was checked through standardized field sobriety testing and was later transported to the hospital for a chemical test and jail clearance. Shaun was found to be over three times the legal limit for alcohol. Shaun was transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated .15% or higher.  

