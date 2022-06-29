Develop Culver received a grant from Indiana Destination Development Coordination (IDDC) to install a mural on the West Pavilion shed in the park.
Public input is being sought regarding which mural should be installed in the park on the West Pavilion shed.
Please cast your vote by clicking the link below.
Paper votes are available at the Culver Town Hall located at 200 East Washington St. Culver. Paper votes will also be printed in the Culver Citizen in mailboxes and on sales racks next week.
The following is the press release issued:
INDIANAPOLIS (May 9, 2022) – Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced more than $242,000 in 34 counties for funding of 49 public art projects across Indiana.
"It’s amazing to see so many cities, towns, destination marketing organizations, private businesses and others apply for this public art grant and want to enhance their communities through art," Crouch said. "These pieces can tell a community’s unique story that engages with first-time visitors and builds pride with long-time residents."
The following organizations were awarded a non-matching grant of up to $5,000 to fund a public art project in their community:
- A Touch of Heaven, Washington;
- A&B Farmhouse, Brazil;
- Avon Waterpark;
- Bluffton NOW;
- Brown County Visitors Center, Nashville;
- Calumet College of St. Joseph, Whiting;
- Carnegie Heritage and Art Center, Linton;
- City of Boonville;
- City of Franklin;
- City of Sullivan;
- Develop Culver;
- Downtown Evansville;
- Elkhart County Visitors Center, Elkhart;
- Franklin Dept. Public Art, Franklin;
- Gibson County Economic Development, Princeton;
- Grand Park Diamonds, Westfield;
- Grand Park Events Center, Westfield;
- Grand Park Field Sports, Westfield;
- Greater Kokomo Downtown Association;
- Greater Life Chapel, Gary;
- Greater Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce;
- Hard Truth Distillery, Nashville;
- Harrison County Arts, Corydon;
- Heart of Jasper;
- Historic Warren Main Street;
- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus;
- Hopwood Cellars, Zionsville;
- Hotel Tango, Indianapolis;
- Huntington City-Township Public Library;
- Indiana Dunes Tourism, Chesterton;
- Jennings County Historical Society, Vernon;
- Keep Noblesville Beautiful;
- Kendallville Main Street;
- Loogootee Eye Center;
- Madam Walker Legacy Center, Indianapolis;
- Main Street Centerville;
- Main Street LaGrange;
- Main Street Vineyard Church, Plainfield;
- Marion Arts Commission;
- Mulberry Cottage, Nashville;
- Munster Civic Foundation;
- Quaff On Brewery, Nashville;
- Saint Mary of the Woods College, Terre Haute;
- Santa Claus Museum & Village, Santa Claus;
- Shelby County Tourism Bureau;
- Tipton County Chamber of Commerce;
- Town of Brookville;
- Town of Churubusco; and
- Word Works Ministry, Gary.
Applicants had to provide a location, local or regional artist and estimated costs, including supplies and artist fees. Potential public art locations include but are not limited to exterior walls, water towers, alleyways, bridges, barns and more.
"Projects selected were based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors," Elaine Bedel, IDDC's Secretary and CEO said. "The hope is to create photo opportunities while promoting Indiana."
All designs must receive final approval from IDDC. Artist projects should be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.
Image Provided